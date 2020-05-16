$804.88 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $804.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $854.53 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

In other Laureate Education news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

