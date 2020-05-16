862,985 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 862,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,418,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

