Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $2.40. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,453,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.57.

In other Abacus Property Group news, insider Steven Sewell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.92 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,900.00 ($69,432.62). Also, insider Mark Haberlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,780.00 ($52,326.24). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 202,800 shares of company stock valued at $633,214.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

