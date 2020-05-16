AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in AbbVie by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 205.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 71.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.