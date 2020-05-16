Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,170 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $283,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $47,906,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 130.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 29.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 75,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 240.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.88. 3,630,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

