Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 446.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 105,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.60. 194,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

