ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,960. ACCOR S A/S has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

