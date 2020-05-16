ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$3.45 on Thursday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

