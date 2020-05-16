ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOZTY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. ACS has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Get ACS alerts:

About ACS

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.