AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,810,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

