AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

