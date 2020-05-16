Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

AMTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.48. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

