Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.75. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 10,425 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

