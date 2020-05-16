Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,041 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,345 shares of company stock valued at $418,043. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 830,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,045. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

