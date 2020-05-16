Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
Shares of ASR traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,403. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.34.
Alacer Gold Company Profile
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.