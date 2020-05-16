Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of ASR traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,403. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.34.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$190.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alacer Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

