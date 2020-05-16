Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $92.94. 766,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,208. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

