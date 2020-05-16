Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Allegion worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allegion by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Allegion by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $92.94. 766,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.