Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1,849.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,298,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,812 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1,847.6% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,080,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN remained flat at $$193.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,576. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

