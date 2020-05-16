Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $47.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,243. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

