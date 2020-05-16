Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.46. Alumina shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 16,141,098 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.17.

In related news, insider William Day purchased 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,469.00 ($23,027.66).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

