American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

AOBC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,031. The company has a market cap of $525.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.61. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

