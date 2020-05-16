American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after buying an additional 234,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. 3,087,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.