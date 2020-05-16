Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.98. 2,371,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

