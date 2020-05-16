Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.31. 1,625,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,950. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $197,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after buying an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after buying an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

