Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.57. 609,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,119. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

