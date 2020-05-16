Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clipper Realty also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. 171,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,216. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

