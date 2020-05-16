Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $72.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.17 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $382.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $417.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.36 million, with estimates ranging from $415.29 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

In other news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,537. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

