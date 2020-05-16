Analysts Set Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) PT at $33.75

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 1,106,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,890.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 230,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

