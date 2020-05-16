Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Shares Up 10.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)’s share price traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

About Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

