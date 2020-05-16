Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $514.35

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $514.35 and traded as low as $453.80. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $460.00, with a volume of 2,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 million and a P/E ratio of -78.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.46.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

