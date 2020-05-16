Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $278.09. 1,174,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.71. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.