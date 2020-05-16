Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $19.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

APY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 1,601,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apergy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apergy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 847,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 379.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,233 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

