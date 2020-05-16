Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,565. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

