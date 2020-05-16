Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,937. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $736.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $6,579,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

