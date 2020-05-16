Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $27.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,698,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 70.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.