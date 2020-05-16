Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

RCUS traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 1,292,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $18,605,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

