ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ARKEMA/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARKEMA/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ARKAY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

