Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO makes up 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 3,338,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,895. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

