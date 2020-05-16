Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,962,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

