Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $14.46 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,556. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.30 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

