Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 441,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.