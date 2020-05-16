Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after acquiring an additional 221,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.15. 626,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.