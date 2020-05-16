Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $119,981.25 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $119,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 611.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

