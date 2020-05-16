Asset Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 3.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,331. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

