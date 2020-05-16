Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 46,813,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,306,027. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

