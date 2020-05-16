Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for 4.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after buying an additional 95,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $108.80. 639,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.