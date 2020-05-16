AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,373 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AZN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,661. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

