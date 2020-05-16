Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.70. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 90,407 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Aukett Swanke in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

