Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.70. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 90,407 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Aukett Swanke in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

