Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of ACB traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,167,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $768,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

