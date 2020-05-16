Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €47.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of ETR NDA traded up €1.24 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €48.86 ($56.81). The company had a trading volume of 248,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a twelve month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.33 and its 200-day moving average is €46.79.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

